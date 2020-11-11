Move Up Health and Fitness Empowers Chronic Health Patients

It can be overwhelming not having control of one’s own body.

Having a brain disorder can be disruptive, doing simple tasks like picking up the laundry basket while having tremors. Simply walking can feel like a challenge being unbalanced and hunched over. Sometimes it can feel like defeat.

Hector Nieves, a Clovis resident, struggles daily with simple tasks. What started out as just a limp and not being able to keep up while walking with his family, was given an incurable diagnosis.

“It’s a weird thing because it’s almost something you’d wish you could win or lose. It’s not something you can win or lose, not like it will take you over and kill you necessarily. It’s progressive; I think that’s the hard part. I’ll be dealing with it for the rest of my life,” says Nieves.

Nieves was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in September of 2018. There is no way of knowing how long he actually had Parkinson’s, but his symptoms showed as early as his twenties.

As he got older, his progression had worsened. Trying to keep up with family by just walking was a struggle.

“There is a certain significant point, one was going to Disneyland, I couldn’t keep up with my family. I literally couldn’t keep up. I didn’t know how to express that,” said Nieves.

Nieves was diagnosed with anxiety long before anyone knew he was also struggling with Parkinson’s, even though he showed symptoms. It was only years later with a DAT Scan, that it was confirmed. He was actually relieved to know what was going on with his body.

“One thing about Parkinson’s, you’re just not aware. You almost have to look in the mirror to know what’s going on.”

Nieves’ daughter was already suspicious since she had seen the symptoms before. She previously worked with a non-profit cancer fitness program and found her niche, helping those with chronic health conditions.

“For me, it was like, okay, let’s deal with this, but it’s not a nice diagnosis,” says Jessica Tax, CEO of Move Up Health and Fitness.

Tax took action right away, knowing her father’s health was critical. She looked for programs in the Central Valley that specified in helping those with Parkinson’s.

With little luck, Tax took the initiative and started her own exercise programs.

“I basically started a mission to provide exercise programs for people who were still working, so this place is dedicated specifically to those programs to give them better options,” says Tax.

Move Up Health and Fitness, located on 3706 W. Swift Ave in Fresno, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan, is dedicated to empowering those with Parkinson’s and cancer patients.

Move Up Health and Fitness not only has helped with people’s chronic health issues, but it has raised the spirits of its members.

“Just to hear their little whims is like all that I care about. So when they are like I was able to pick up my laundry basket and carry it…to me, it’s those little things that really matter and really make life easy, takes out the challenge of the everyday task, that’s just us doing our job,” says Tax.

Nieves said he does not feel alone as he did before the program. His confidence has grown, and his strength. Being around people dealing with the same condition has changed his demeanor, knowing he has support.

“I see people struggling with their condition, which is worse than my condition; it gives you a little bit of hope. I don’t know where I’ll end up or where this will take me or how fast it will take me to a certain place,” says Nieves.

Not too long ago, Nieves could not even walk; he had to take time off work. He said thanks to the program, his flexibility has been restored, and he is more functional with doing the simple things.

“You need to communicate. Communication is important because other people don’t understand what you’re going through. You can’t really assume they understand,” says Nieves.

Nieves said communication was hard to overcome, now he says that is the best advice he can give to someone dealing with the same condition.

“Getting out and being social and just doing the small things at first are really important, just a little bit at a time. Going to the gym or taking a walk, talking to people, and not letting it take over your life. That’s probably been the best advice people have given me and the advice I’ve given other people,” says Nieves.