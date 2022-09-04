Motorcyclist Dies Days After Collision

Just after 3:00 AM on September 1, Clovis Police communications center received a 911 call about a single-vehicle collision at Clovis/Jefferson involving a motorcycle.

According to the preliminary investigation and city cameras in the area, officers determined the motorcyclist was seen leaving the downtown Clovis area around 2:50 AM.

While traveling southbound on Clovis Ave approaching a slight curve, the motorcyclist collided with a telephone pole.

He sustained major injuries and was transported to CRMC. At this time, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this collision.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 26-year-old Michael Yepez of Fresno.

CPD Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigation this fatal collision.