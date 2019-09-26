Mosaic Workshop Delight Kids at the Clovis Botanical Garden

“I go to Nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put together.” –John Burroughs

What better place to create art than to be surrounded by the beauty of a garden? Taking advantage of their peaceful location, among blooming flowers and trees, the Clovis Botanical Garden (CBG) welcomes children to learn and create.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, approximately 20 children, along with a parent, gathered to help create a Mosaic Hopscotch for the Children’s Garden. Pre-registration was required with a class fee of $10.00, which will benefit the Children’s Garden.

The three-hour workshop, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., was taught by Jennifer Pilford and her skilled assistants. They instructed the children on mosaic basics and how to create the planned hopscotch stepping stones.

“We got a lot done, and still have a lot to do,” says Pilford. “To finish the job will take at least a month.”

Pilford brings her over 10 years of experience as a tile setter to the project. Her talents are on display at the CBG’s flagpole base and on the three concrete benches in the English Garden. A Master Gardener since 2003, her work beautifies the benches at the Garden of the Sun, which is cared for by Master Gardeners.

Other future activities at the CBG:

Twilight Thursdays Concert Series 2019 is coming to the garden on Thursday evenings, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Enjoy live music in the serenity of the garden. If you wish, bring along a blanket and a picnic dinner. Cold drinks and desserts will be available for purchase. A $1.00 gate donation is requested.

The concert series schedule:

Two for the Road on Thursday, September 26, 2019

Cab Street Band on Thursday, October 3, 2019

The annual Scarecrow Garden is October 9-November 13, 2019. Bring a free-standing scarecrow to the garden to highlight your business, organization, family, or, well, just because.

“It’s really fun,” said Pilford. “All the decorations bring the garden back to life. A lot of businesses get involved…there was even a scarecrow doing a handstand!”

For hours and more information, contact Carole at (559) 797-5418.

The Clovis Botanical Garden is located at 945 N Clovis Ave., between Alluvial and Nees Avenues and next to Dry Creek Park.

Visiting hours are Wednesday – Sunday: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. The garden is closed Monday, Tuesday, and select holidays.