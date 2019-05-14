Mobile Banking is very popular, but is it for you?

“Mobile banking” gives you the ability to do virtually all of your banking on a smartphone or tablet. You don’t have to visit a branch, or find an ATM. You can manage your finances and do almost all of your banking errands on screen, wherever you are, 24 hours a day.

Once you begin using mobile banking, you’ll have easy access to your checking and savings, as well as your credit cards, loans and all kinds of secure online services – but only if your credit union or bank offers it.

One of the most advanced mobile banking resources in the region is Noble Credit Union, which has been in the forefront of mobile banking for years. “Noble Mobile” is an extensive and secure personal online work center where you can check your balances, transfer funds, pay off credit cards and loans, monitor your financial status, and much more.

Here’s what to look for in mobile banking capabilities:

Check your balance and account history

Pay bills

Add Bill Pay payees

Deposit checks

Control your plastic cards for security reasons: turn your MyRewards VISA on or off to stop thieves from using your card

Mobile Wallet: upload your plastic cards into your payment app and pay at the cashier using your phone

Transfer funds (between other accounts and memberships)

Schedule transfers

Find nearby ATM locations

Check interest rates

Concerned about the security of mobile banking? Don’t be. Mobile banking is implemented on the same platforms as online banking, taking into consideration the same security measures. Whether accessing your accounts on a laptop, personal computer, tablet or mobile device, you can rest assured the highest level of security is in place.

Most importantly, mobile banking helps keep an eye on your money. Banking with your mobile device helps you monitor your bank accounts for any unusual activity. If there’s ever an unusual purchase, for example, you can quickly take action to address it. Alerts sent to your mobile device and email accounts can also help you keep track of your deposits, a low balance, bills paid, or loan payment dates.

Noble Mobile banking is fee-free for Noble members, and it’s accessed on a smartphone or tablet through an exclusive, free mobile banking app for Apple or android devices. Navigation through the app is said to be so easy, most people are up and going in seconds!

Noble Credit Union members have access to a full range of financial services, including no monthly fee checking and savings accounts, VISA debit cards, Noble Mobile banking, and low rate MyRewards VISA credit cards. Noble Credit Union members receive highly personalized service, and the essential services needed to manage finances with ease.

For more information about Noble Credit Union, visit NobleCU.com.