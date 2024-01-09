MLK student artwork on display at CVMD until Jan 11th awards ceremony

January 9, 2024 – Clovis Veterans Memorial District is encouraging the community to visit and explore the captivating artwork crafted by students who participated in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Contest Series.

Proudly presented by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Committee and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, these remarkable pieces will be showcased in the CVMD lobby until January 11th.

An MLK awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 6:00 pm at Clovis Veterans Memorial District in the Liberty Ballroom. The students art work will be on display from 5:30 to 6:30 the same evening.

For more information on this this event contact Allison Hernandez, 559-265-3077.