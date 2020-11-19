Missing Person: Rachel Delacruz

There has been a report of a missing person in Clovis.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. this morning, 30-year-old Rachel Delacruz was seen walking away from a residence on Villa and Sierra Avenues.

She is 5’3″ tall, 200 lbs, with brown hair. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt and red checkered pants.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Clovis PD at (559) 324-2800.