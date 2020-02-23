Missing Clovis man found alive after three day search near Shaver Lake

The search is over, 24-year-old Cody King from Clovis has been found after going missing in the area of Dinkey Creek near Shaver Lake.

King went missing on February 19, after him and his girlfriend’s vehicle became stuck in the snow near Shaver Lake. When he went for help that is when the situation worsen as he never returned. By morning, his girlfriend was able to seek help and call law enforcement.

Authorities were able to find King, unharmed, after a long three day search. His last whereabouts were Baldy Mountain Pass after a PG&E stated he picked up King and dropped him off there in hope of cell service.

Authorities were able to track foot prints in the area and by 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, they were able to locate King.