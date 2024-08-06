Miss Winkle’s waives dog adoption fees every Friday during August

August 6, 2024 – Thinking about getting a furry friend? Now is the time to act – Miss Winkle’s Pet Adoption Center is offering dogs to adopt for free every Friday during the month of August.

Not only will adoption fees be waived, but dogs will also be spayed / neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and given a collar, engraved ID tag, and visit to the vet, all free of cost. And if you visit the center and want more than one, the same applies – officials at the center also stated that adoption fees will be waived for both animals if adopted.

Those interested in adopting are required to go through a meet-and-greet and interview process to ensure potential adoptees are happy with the choice to adopt their furry friend. Applicants are encouraged to apply in-person on a first-come, first-served basis.

The center is located at 85 Temperance Avenue, south of the intersection of Herndon and Temperance in Clovis, and are open Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5PM.