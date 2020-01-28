Miss Winkles to Host 14th Annual Fundraiser Dinner and Fashion Show

Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is set to host their 14th Annual Fundraiser Dinner and Fashion Show on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020.

Event will start at 6 p.m. and be held at the Regency Event Center on 1600 Willow Avenue in Clovis.

The fundraiser includes a full dinner service, no host bar, live auction, dessert auction, raffle, and a pet fashion show.

Proceeds from this dinner and show will provide funding to Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in continuing their work on helping homeless pets throughout Clovis.

To purchase tickets for the event, sign up your pet for the fashion show, or sponsorship opportunities, contact Taylor Mosher at (559) 324-2573 or go to www.misswinkles.com/events.