Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center protects and connects pets

The Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center came alive with a flurry of furry friends and their owners last Saturday as the center hosted its much-anticipated low-cost microchip, vaccination, and licensing clinic. Held on June 29 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the event aimed to provide essential pet care services to the community at an affordable price.

Miss Winkles, named after a playful and affectionate West Highland Terrier, holds a special place in the hearts of many locals. The center was established in memory of the beloved pet, who tragically passed away at the tender age of three. David McDonald, Miss Winkles’ devoted owner, has since dedicated his efforts to supporting the facility, ensuring it thrives as a beacon of hope and care for animals in need.

The event saw an impressive turnout, with more walk-ins than anticipated. “Basically the way we priced it was that you can get a free microchip if you get a vaccine. So it’s low cost,” explained Kayleigh Bader, the marketing communications coordinator at Miss Winkles. “It’s one of those opportunities that we like to offer our community. We try and make it as quick as possible.”

To accommodate the influx of attendees, the clinic operated with six appointments per 15-minute time slot, ensuring efficient service. “We have 6 appointments for 15-minute time slots, so we try to get them in and out,” Bader added. The center also streamlined the microchip registration process, sending pet information directly to their microchip provider, HomeAgain, to minimize hassle for pet owners.

The Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center prides itself on being a family-friendly destination. “We want families to come in. We have a coloring station for the kids. The kitty corner is usually open if we have cats. We want people to come in, meet our pets, socialize with our pets. We have those big play areas in the back,” Bader said. The center’s welcoming atmosphere and dedicated spaces for interaction help foster connections between pets and potential adopters, ultimately aiming to find forever homes for every animal.

In addition to the clinic, the center hosts various events throughout the year. Bader highlighted one particularly popular event: kitten yoga. “The most successful one that we’ve had so far is this kitten yoga. That’s our next event. We’re sold out. We sold out in two minutes,” she shared. Plans for an August session are in the works, contingent on the availability of kittens.

With 1,100 annual adoptions, 4,000 visitors per month, and a 15,500 square foot outdoor activity area, Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center stands as a pillar of the Clovis community. Their state-of-the-art facility, capable of caring for up to 150 animals at a time, features advanced sanitizing technologies, air filtration systems, and a professional staff dedicated to animal welfare.

For more information about upcoming events or to pre-register for future clinics, visit the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center website.