Miss Winkle’s continues low-cost vaccines for pets

September 30, 2024 – Miss Winkle’s Pet Adoption Center has done it again.

On Saturday, September 28, the popular spot for those looking for new furry friends provided another low-cost vaccination clinic for pets to catch up on their shots.

Starting at 9 in the morning and going until noon, patrons came in and out every minute to wait their turn to see the pet doctor. They were greeted by staff such as Kayleigh Bader, the Marketing Communications Coordinator for the center.

“These clinics offer us the opportunity to provide a service to the community that is kind of hard to get sometimes,” Bader said. “We like to offer the vaccines and the microchips to help keep pets healthy and return home if they ever become lost.”

This act of providing aid to the pets of Clovis residents speaks to the organization’s devotion to honoring animals. Miss Winkle’s is named after a West Highland Terrier owned by David McDonald whose life ended tragically at 3 years old after she was bitten by a poisonous animal.

McDonald, in her memory, supported the facility to make it not only a veterinarian clinic, but also a beloved community resource for a multitude of animal lovers.

Right after walking into the building, a small statue of Miss Winkle stands front and center, reminding patrons of the legacy behind the center.

As the hours went by, dozens of patrons came and went. Two of those patrons, Diann and Jerry Hayden, brought their chihuahua Fancy and a Pomeranian named Morgan.

The Haydens have a long history with Miss Winkle’s reaching all the way back to 1988, when they adopted their first pet from the center. Over the years they kept coming back, now taking care of four dogs.

Jerry Hayden explained that he and his wife are grateful for the low-cost clinics Miss Winkle’s provides for their customers, saying, “When they do this, we’re just pretty thankful for it, because we have four and they’re all licensed.”

Having four licensed pets certainly drives up costs for people like the Haydens, and Miss Winkle’s aim is to lower that financial burden.

Bader spoke about this, explaining how Miss Winkle’s has done microchip clinics for years and in the last few, began adding vaccinations into the mix as well. She stated, “Our vaccination clinics help keep our community healthy…This is their opportunity that they can come and get things done at an affordable rate.”

Anywhere between 75-100 people pre-register for the events, and even more opt for a walk-in appointment during the time the clinic is offered. With that clinic being open for three hours on a Saturday morning, the staff at Miss Winkle’s certainly has their work cut out for them.

Those interested in supporting the mission of Miss Winkle’s through volunteering or donations, or who may want to adopt a pet, can view their website at www.misswinkles.com or visit them in person at 85 N Temperance Ave in Clovis.