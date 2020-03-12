Miss Winkles Cancels Fundraiser

Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center announced March 12 that it is canceling its Fundraiser Dinner and Pet Fashion Shaw that was slated to take place Saturday, March 14, because of coronavirus concerns.

The California Public Department of Health announced new guidelines that prohibit gathering of 250 or more people earlier in the day to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The City of Clovis followed suit.

“While we are disappointed the event is unable to take place this year, the health and safety of our residents comes first. We truly appreciate your support for Miss Winkles and plan on bringing back this fantastic event next year,” Miss Winkles said in a statement on Facebook.

The adoption center will provide full refunds to all who purchased tickets and sponsorships. You can call 559-324-2576 or email erinf@cityofclovis.com to receive your refund.

While the event is cancelled, you can still make donations to the adoption center at www.misswinkles.com/donate/.