Mickey’s Yogurt: A Clovis Favorite

Something about a visit to Mickey’s Yogurt is like a visit to a childhood ice cream parlor-the feeling of expectancy, the pastel-colored chairs, shiny tabletops, and a family welcoming atmosphere. The employees are friendly and helpful.

“We have a lot of birthday parties here,” said Anthony, a staff member at Mickey’s. “The kids really love it.”

Big kids love it too. Recently students chose the restaurant to film a commercial as a part of a school project.

Frozen yogurt is a great way to escape the heat or to delight your taste buds if you can’t use the weather as an excuse. Mickey’s offers a wide range of frozen yogurt flavors and over 50 different toppings; really, just about anything you can imagine, including fresh fruit, syrups, and wafers.

Pistachio is one of the newest flavor additions. To be in the know on what’s available, visit Mickey’s Yogurt Facebook page.

Current choices are Watermelon Sorbet, Big Stick Popsicle Sorbet, Dole Pineapple Whip, Vanilla, no sugar added Wild Strawberry, Tart, Sea Salt Caramel Pretzel, Chocolate, Vanilla Custard, Graham Cracker, Strawberry, Cold Brew Coffee, No Moo Vanilla, Pistachio, and White Chocolate Mousse. Many flavors have the “no sugar added” option, with only 6 grams of sugar per serving.

Italian Ice flavors include Carnival, Pucker Up, Big Mickey, and Sugar- Free Strawberry. Cookie Dough flavors are Sugar Cookie, Peanut Butter, Hershey’s, and Chocolate Chip.

Small sample cups are available for taste tests from the bank of yogurt dispensers. Choose the size container you want and fill it with frozen goodness and toppings. The cost of the dessert is determined by weight.

Mickey’s Yogurt is located at 2195 Shaw Ave., Suite A, at the Clovis Country Shopping Center at Shaw and Armstrong. Hours are 11 a.m – 9:30 p.m. Phone: (559) 298-9648.