Memorial Day 2023 with a Vietnam Veteran

by Destiny De La Cruz

May 29, 2023 – “The Fourth of July is about celebration; Memorial Day is about remembrance of the fallen,” said Vietnam Veteran, Bill Rogers.

Bill Rogers is a U.S. Air Force Veteran who completed a year-long tour in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War where he served as Security Police as well as a radio repairer.

During his tour, Rogers was stationed at Phan Rang Air Base and Cam Ranh Air Base in South Vietnam, as well as another base in Thailand.

Rogers is now a part of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3225 and is often at events and meetings all over Clovis, including at the VFW booth in front of the Clovis – Big Dry Creek Museum during the Friday Night Farmers Market.

For Bill Rogers, Memorial Day is a time to remember our fallen service members—those who were killed during armed conflicts and also those who passed away as a result of injury or illness sustained during deployment.

It is important for us all to remember that Memorial Day is a solemn day of honoring our fallen Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Guardsmen who gave so much for our country and our freedom. We thank you for your service and sacrifice.