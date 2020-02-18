Meet Koby: Chihuahua Mix

Meet Koby, the Clovis Roundup Pick of the Litter this week. Koby is a cuddly senior chihuahua, who Miss Winkles staff estimates to be around 12 years old.

Koby is a small, round boy known to have a pep to his step. He would be the perfect snuggly companion and would just love to find his place on your lap!

With his old age does come some special needs, as Koby has a heart condition that requires daily medicine to manage. The cost of his medicine is about one dollar per day, but after just one visit with this sweet old man, you will see that he is well worth it.

How could you not fall head over heels when you stop into Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center to meet the charming Koby? He also does well with other dogs.

Please share to help Koby find the family that’s been waiting just for him!

Adoptions at Miss Winkles are only $25 and all of their adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped!

85 Temperance Avenue

Clovis, CA 93611

559-324-2465

www.MissWinkles.com