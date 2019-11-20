Meet: Kami, Border Collie mix

Meet Kami, this week’s CR Pick of the Litter: Kami is a five-year-old female Border Collie mix looking for her perfect match. She is adorable with a charming personality.

She loves socializing with other dogs, cats, and children. Her beauty is beyond compare.

Kami is available at Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, 85 Temperance Ave., Clovis, CA 93611. All adoptions are just $25.

For more information: Miss Winkles website http://www.misswinkles.com/ and Miss Winkles Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MissWinkles/