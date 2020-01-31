Meet Frank: Pit Bull mix

Meet Frank, Clovis Roundup’s pick of the litter this week. Frank is a five year old pit bull mix, who is just absolutely adorable.

Frank is as sweet as candy, he is very active and would love to play with his humans all day. Frank is also very friendly with people and is good with other dogs and kids. He loves being outdoors and would be a great partner for outside adventures.

How can you resist a smile like this?! Please share to help Frank find his perfect home! We know a perfect match is out there for this sweet guy.

For more information on Frank, please visit Miss Winkles website: http://www.misswinkles.com/ or Miss Winkles Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MissWinkles/