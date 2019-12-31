Meet Elvira: Anatolian Shepherd Mix

Clovis Roundup’s Pick of the Litter this week, Elvira, is a three-year-old Anatolian Shepherd Mix. This sweet girl is in need of a loving home.

Elvira is highly intelligent and very active, she loves to play but is also a cuddly girl who has a lot of love to give to humans.

She would do great in a home with older kids and active, dog-savvy owners who can train and manage this intelligent breed.

Elvira has done well with other dogs, depending on their personality – if you have other dogs in your home, Miss Winkles would be more than happy to set up a meet and greet!

This girl is a sweet, happy go lucky dog who is looking for her perfect match. We know Elvira’s perfect match is out there.

For more information please visit: Miss Winkles website http://www.misswinkles.com/ and Miss Winkles Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MissWinkles/