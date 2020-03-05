Meet Coleson: German Shepherd Mix

This week’s Clovis Roundup Pick of the Litter is Coleson, a handsome six-and-a-half year old German Shepherd mix looking for his forever home!

Coleson is large and in charge, with a big, confident personality and lean physique. Because of his size and dominant personality, Coleson would fit best in a home without children or other pets. He would be a great match for anyone looking for a single pet.

Coleson is highly intelligent and trainable! He loves to play, especially in water. He’d be the perfect companion for any outdoor adventure.

Come meet Coleson at Miss Winkles, where adoptions are only $25 and all of their adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped!

85 Temperance Avenue

Clovis, CA 93611

559-324-2465

www.MissWinkles.com