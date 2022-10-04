Meet Clovis City Council Candidate Drew Bessinger 

The Clovis Roundup reached out to Drew Bessinger for an interview, but did not receive a response back at the time.

Bessinger, is the only incumbent in the crowded field of candidates this election and is a familiar face to Clovis.

Bessinger served as Mayor during the beginning of the pandemic and has held many positions such as Police Captain. Bessinger spent 42 years as a law enforcement officer for federal, state and seven local cities that include 22 years at the Clovis police department, according to his campaign website.

On his campaign website, Bessginger said “there is much more to do…there always is. Excellence does not happen by chance, it takes vision and planning…lots and lots of planning. My main goal as your councilmember is to keep Clovis the safest and cleanest community in California.”

Since being elected to city council in 2017 Bessinger has served as mayor during the pandemic and shares his accomplishments serving the community during the pandemic.

“We delivered meals to our seniors who were sheltering at home. Clovis had the lowest COVID rates in the country, lower than cities 1/10th our size.” Bessinger said.

Bessinger said the unintended consequences of the Governor’s orders “picked ‘winners and losers’ where large corporate stores remained open and small businesses were shuttered,” and in response Bessinger said he “refused” to shut down their small businesses.

“We refused to target our small businesses that took reasonable precautions and reopened,” Bessinger said.

Bessinger shared that he directly lobbied state agencies to permit the reopening of our restaurants, barbershops and hairdressers who were “on the verge of insolvency” according to Bessinger’s campaign website.

“We need to continue our growth, but not grow so fast that we outpace our ability to serve all of our citizens. We also need to create an environment that attracts business so CLovis is not just a bedroom community for Fresno. We need to do all of this, while keeping our “small town” feel that has made Clovis the special place that it truly is. I have a proven track record of public service and a commitment to your safety. I would be honored to have your vote on November 8th.” Bessinger stated on his campaign website.