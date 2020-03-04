Measure A Below Threshold

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Clovis Unified School District’s Measure A bond has not yet reached the 55 percent threshold necessary to pass.

A total of 48 percent of voters said yes to the bond at press time. Votes are still being counted.

The bond would approve $408 million for CUSD to grow and modernize its schools, but would raise property taxes by $24 per $100,000 of assessed values

CUSD hopes passing the bond will guarantee the state to provide matching funds.

“What passing this bond gives us the opportunity to do is to apply and almost guarantee that we will get matching funds from the state, but the community has to show to the state that we support the school district,” CUSD Board President Christopher Casado said at a rally supporting the measure in January.

It is unclear what CUSD will do if the measure fails, though ABC30 reports that the district is considering the possibility of holding school year-round.

The Roundup reached out to CUSD for comment.