Meadors honored for coverage of Clovis Unified

Clovis Roundup sports editor Paul Meadors was presented with the California School Board Association’s Golden Quill Award for his journalistic coverage of Clovis Unified School District. Meadors received the award at the CUSD board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said it’s the first time the California School Board’s Association decided to give an award to 25 individuals in the state who provided journalistic coverage of students in school districts.

CUSD Chief Communications Officer Kelly Avants said Meadors immediately came to mind the district had a chance to honor a reporter for the CSBA’s inaugural Golden Quill Award.

Avants said Meadors provides professionalism and fair reporting in a way that shows the value of high school athletics and building great citizens.

“This award isn’t about me,” Meadors said. “It’s about the student athletes that I highlight. It’s a wonderful place to not only watch a game, but to get to know the student-athletes and the outstanding coaches and the wonderful facilities that you guys have here.”

Meadors said it’s an honor to shed light on the good things happening in the district.

CSUD also gave several other recognitions at its board meeting Wednesday.

The board recognized the Clovis Unified Representatives in the 2018 Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Educator of the Year Awards Program. Larry Crayne is nominated as employee of the year, Denise DenHartog from Clovis West High School is nominated as teacher of the year and Mike Olenchalk is nominated as administrator of the year.

Also at the board meeting, members of Clovis Unified’s Preschool Inclusion Programs at Copper Hills, Jefferson and Reagan Elementary schools were recognized as recipients of the California School Boards Association’s 2018 Golden Bell Award in the Early Childhood Education category.