Mayor Bessinger says that businesses are eager to reopen

Following Fresno County’s approval from the state of California, Clovis city leaders are encouraged that at least some restaurants can begin the process of reopening for business.

Mayor Drew Bessinger said business owners that have been hit the hardest by the mandated shutdowns are looking forward to getting back to work.

“I’ve had quite a few conversations with business owners, restaurant owners who have been waiting to reopen their restaurants,” Bessinger told CBS 47 news and Your Central Valley. “So they can employ people, so they can serve their customers. This is a good day. Hopefully, it will be one of many good days.”

Fresno County’s request to advance further into stage 2 of California’s Resilience Roadmap was approved by the state yesterday, paving the way for restaurants to resume dine-in operations, effective immediately.

However, state rules say that other businesses not considered essential such as barbershops, beauty salons and cosmetologists are still not allowed to reopen.

 

