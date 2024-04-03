Maya Cinemas – Scholarship drive at all Maya Cinemas through April 15th

BREA, CA 4/3/24 – Maya Cinemas, known for developing movie theatres in underserved communities with state-of-the-art presentation, first-class amenities and community involvement, is offering free movies passes for donations to the Maya Community Foundation.

Beginning on April 1st and running through April 15th, movie-goers can make a donation at any Maya Cinema and receive 1 free movie passes (valid 4/1/24 – 5/15/24) for every $10 they donate and 3 passes for every $25.

One hundred percent of donations will be granted as college scholarships to members of the communities surrounding the theaters.

Scholarship applications are live at wearemaya.org/scholarship-applications.html and will be open until May 30th.

The Maya Community Foundation is dedicated to the development and enrichment of the lives of people in the community in which Maya Cinemas’ theatres serve.

The foundation is dedicated to fostering and supporting under-served, low-income communities through a variety of programs.

Donations can be made in-theatre at any of Maya’s six locations:

Bakersfield – 1000 California Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304

Delano – 401 Woollomes Avenue, Delano, CA 93215

Fresno – 3090 East Campus Pointe Drive, Fresno, CA 93710

North Las Vegas – 2195 North Las Vegas Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Pittsburg – 4085 Century Boulevard, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Salinas – 153 Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

“Support of higher education is an important building block. The Maya Community Foundation and Maya Cinemas endeavors to enrich the community through several efforts with education being a primary focus.” said Heidi Garcia, Maya Community Foundation.