Marjaree Mason to Hold Top Ten Professional Women and Business Awards

Marjaree Mason Center will hold its 37th Annual Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business Awards on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2020. The public is invited to attend this virtual event.

Ten local professional women will be honored for serving as role models and making contributions to the community. Jointly recognized is one business for its support of women and women’s issues

Since 1983, the goal with this luncheon is to end domestic violence and raise money for the center’s programs.

The Roundup caught up with two of the honorees, Dorothy Thomas, Senior VP/SBA, Department Manager, Central Valley Community Bank, and Gurdeep Sihota Hebert, Dean of Student Services, Clovis Community College.

Thomas said with this recognition, she owes her accomplishments to her mother and humble beginnings.

“I am truly honored by the nomination and humbled to be selected for such an amazing award,” said Thomas. “My mother, Irene Keels, has been always been my ‘shero’ and guiding light. From humble beginnings, she started working in the restaurant industry in an entry-level position and excelled in all facets of the business to become a well-known chef in our community. In fact, she was often the celebrity chef for the cooking segment of a local morning television show…I would hope this award provides an example for our future leaders to know that all things are possible through hard work, determination, and God’s grace and mercy.”

Hebert is indebted to her fellow colleagues, educators, and students who continue to inspire her.

“It is truly an honor…However, with so much happening in our lives right now, it’s also hard to accept an award…so I extend this award to educators who are being creative, diligent, and purposeful as they work through the dual pandemic,” said Hebert. “I love working in education…It is important to note that if it weren’t for my colleagues within State Center Community College District, the accomplishments would not have been possible. I am blessed to have staff; full-time, part-time, and students who have always worked so hard.”

“There are a number of people that have inspired me along the way. I really believe that God brings certain people in and out of your life for a reason. And if you don’t recognize that, you miss opportunities. Individuals inspiring to me at this moment are the people standing up for justice and working tirelessly to educate and end systemic racism,” she continued.

Asked about advice she would give students, Hebert replied, “Wear a mask because we need you! Think before you act and know that sometimes you may need to think for a while.”

Honorees for 2020:

Jeannine Campos Grech, partner, Campos Brothers Farms and chair of the board, Valley Children’s Healthcare

Joyce Fields-Keene, CEO, Central California Faculty Medical Group, Inc.

Lupe Jaime-Mileham, senior director, Early Care and Education, Office of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools

Lisa Nichols, vice-principal on special assignment, Goal 2/School Leadership, Fresno Unified School District

Irma Olguin, Jr., CEO and co-founder, Bitwise Industries

Tressa Overstreet, principal, Design Science Middle College High School, Fresno Unified School District

Aileen Rizo, associate director, The AIMS Center for Math and Science Education

Tina Rodriguez, victim services director, Community Action Partnership of Madera County

Gurdeep Sihota Hebert, dean of student services, Clovis Community College

Dorothy Thomas, senior vice president/SBA department manager, Central Valley Community Bank

Leading Business:

Moss Adams, LLP: Chris Morse, Fresno partner in charge and Ashley Jacobsen, senior manager

The Marjaree Mason Center provides safe-housing, legal services, counseling, and education to adults and children affected by domestic violence. The goal is to prevent and end the cycle of abuse through education and advocacy.

Sponsors for the awards include CalViva Health, Bank of America, Deli Delicious, Noble Credit Union, Sante Community Physicians, and the Fresno Unified School District.

“Although our 37th annual event will be held in a different format, the tradition of celebrating and honoring the many accomplishments of this esteemed group of individuals and a business will continue,” said Nicole Linder, Executive Director of the Marjaree Mason Center.

For more information, visit www.mmcenter.org.