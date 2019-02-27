Marjaree Mason Birthday Soiree to be held March 22

The Marjaree Mason Center is gearing up to celebrate Marjaree’s legacy on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Beginning at 6 p.m., you can enjoy an enchanted evening of under the sea adventures, hors d’ oeuvres, a delicious dinner, fine wine, cocktails and entertainment. There is also a cash bar, silent and live auctions and a dessert auction. The Killer Dueling Pianos (an interactive musical comedy experience that engages the audience) from Temecula, California, will provide entertainment for the evening.

The annual fundraiser, held during Marjaree’s birth month, still has some sponsorships and individual tickets available. Tables of eight are $1,000 and individual tickets are $125. Sponsorships are still available and vary from $2,000 to $15,000. A few specialty sponsorships are also still available.

“For 40 years, the Marjaree Mason Center has provided hope and healing to countless adults and children who have experienced domestic violence,” says Charity Susnick, Director of Development and Communications at the Center. “MMC is the only comprehensive domestic violence agency in Fresno County providing housing, legal assistance, counseling and education. Last year MMC served 5,724 adults and 824 through our various programs and provided more than 60,000 nights of safe housing.

“Our annual fundraiser is a way for the community to partner with us to ensure our services continue. We have safe houses in both Fresno and Clovis and offer a 24-hour hotline at (559) 233-4357 (HELP) for anyone experiencing domestic violence.”

Tickets and sponsorship information can be found at mmcenter.org/birthday-soiree, or by calling (559) 487-1313.