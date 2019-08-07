Marie Callender’s is now closed, so where do we get pie?

Announced on Monday, 19 Marie Callender’s will be closed, effective immediately.

Due to “underperforming” restaurants, the Perkins & Marie Callender’s, LLC company has filed for bankruptcy.

Jeff Warne, President & CEO of Perkins & Marie Callender’s, LLC stated, “Our intention moving forward is to minimize disruptions and ensure that the sale process is as seamless to our guests, employees, and vendors as possible.”

Two locations will be shut down in the Fresno area. The first on Blackstone and Nees and the second located on Shaw and Cedar avenues.

Marie Callender’s was not only known for their various homemade pies, but they were also a popular spot for lunch as well.

Now that the go-to pie destination is gone, where will Fresno/Clovis community members go? Who has the best restaurant pie? Who’s grandma has the best pie?

Well, there are a few choices to pick from.

The Rodeo Coffee Shop (535 5th St, Clovis, CA 93612) could be the next go-to spot, but so could Yosemite Falls (1455 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93611).

But, stay tuned. The Clovis Roundup will be having a holiday pie contest starting near Thanksgiving and ending around Christmas.

Details coming soon!