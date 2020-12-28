Man Plows Truck Into Clovis PD Vehicle in Late Night Pursuit

On December 27 before midnight, Clovis Police dispatched officers to the area of Bullard and Highway 168 on a report of a white Dodge RAM truck driving recklessly.

According to witnesses, the driver of the truck was swerving and reversing while driving on Highway 168.

A short time later, a Clovis PD officer saw the matching vehicle near Sunnyside and Fifth Street area. The officer attempted to stop the truck but the driver sped off and a chase ensued.

During the chase, officers performed a PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) to stop the vehicle. Following the maneuver, the driver then intentionally rammed his truck into a Clovis Police patrol car.

The chase ended near the Armstrong and Shields Avenue intersection.