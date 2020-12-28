Man Plows Truck Into Clovis PD Vehicle in Late Night Pursuit

On December 27 before midnight, Clovis Police dispatched officers to the area of Bullard and Highway 168 on a report of a white Dodge RAM truck driving recklessly.
According to witnesses, the driver of the truck was swerving and reversing while driving on Highway 168.
A short time later, a Clovis PD officer saw the matching vehicle near Sunnyside and Fifth Street area. The officer attempted to stop the truck but the driver sped off and a chase ensued.
During the chase, officers performed a PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) to stop the vehicle. Following the maneuver, the driver then intentionally rammed his truck into a Clovis Police patrol car.
The chase ended near the Armstrong and Shields Avenue intersection.
The driver was identified as 42-year-old Nicholis White of Clovis. When attempting to subdue White at the scene, he was uncooperative biting one of the arresting officers. With the assistance of K9 Officer Dusty, they were able to take White into custody.
Two Clovis Police officers were injured in this incident. They were treated at a nearby hospital and has since been released. K9 Officer Dusty was not injured.
White was also treated for his injuries and has been booked into Fresno County jail. White is now facing several felonies that include assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a peace officer, evading, and driving under the influence.