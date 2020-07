A young man drowned while celebrating his 19 birthday on Tuesday, July 7.

The Fresno Country Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible drowning at roughly 5 p.m. at Shaver Lake.

The Sheriff’s Dive Unit and Boating Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and began searching for the man.

At around 7 p.m., the body of Jonathyn Bradford, was found 25 ft from the shore where his family were gathering. Bradford is from southern California, Apple Valley.