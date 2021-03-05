Man Arrested for Firing Gun Near Bullard and Villa

On March 2, several 911 calls came into the Clovis Police regarding multiple gunshots near the area of Bullard and Villa Avenues.

When Clovis PD arrived, residents in the area reported they witnessed two groups of people leaving the area.

There were no reports of injuries, however, a casing was collected at the scene, revealing at least one bullet was fired.

Reviewing city video surveillance, Clovis PD was able to identify one of the suspects as 21-year-old Jared Gonzalez, of Fresno.

Gonzalez was later arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Fresno County Jail then released.

Clovis PD determined Gonzalez was the only suspect. There are no additional suspects outstanding.