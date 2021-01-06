Maintaining Your Financial Records in the New Year

The New Year brings about a chance for a fresh new outlook…including tackling that stack of paperwork in the corner of your closet. An important part of managing your personal finances is keeping your financial records organized. Whether it’s a utility bill to show proof of residency or a Social Security card for wage reporting purposes, there may be times when you need to locate a financial record or document–and you’ll need to locate it relatively quickly.

By taking the time to clear out and organize your financial records, you’ll be able to find what you need exactly when you need it.

What should you keep?

If you tend to keep stuff because you “might need it someday,” your desk, home office, or closet is probably overflowing with nonessential documents. One of the first steps in determining what records to keep is to ask yourself, “Why do I need to keep this?”

Documents you should keep are likely to be those that are difficult to obtain, such as tax returns, legal contracts, insurance claims, proof of identity, etc.

On the other hand, if you have documents and records that are easily duplicated elsewhere, such as online banking and credit-card statements, you probably do not need to keep paper copies of the same information.

How long should you keep your records?

Generally, a good rule of thumb is to keep financial records and documents only as long as necessary. Some financial records may have more specific timetables. For example, the IRS generally recommends that taxpayers keep federal tax returns and supporting documents for a minimum of three years up to seven years after the date of filing.

Listed below are some recommendations on how long to keep specific documents:

Records to keep for one year or less:

Bank or credit union statements

Credit-card statements

Utility bills

Auto and homeowners Insurance policies

Records to keep for more than a year:

Tax returns and supporting documentation

Mortgage contracts

Property appraisals

Annual retirement and investment statements

Receipts for major purchases and home improvements

Records to keep indefinitely:

Birth, death, and marriage certificates

Adoption records

Citizenship and military discharge papers

Social Security card

Keep in mind that the above recommendations are general guidelines, and your personal circumstances may warrant keeping these documents for shorter or longer periods of time.

Out with the old, in with the new

An easy way to prevent paperwork from piling up is to remember the phrase “out with the old, in with the new.” For example, when you receive this year’s auto insurance policy, discard the one from last year.

Finally, when you are ready to get rid of certain records and documents, don’t just throw them in the garbage. To protect sensitive information, you should invest in a good quality shredder to destroy your documents, especially if they contain Social Security numbers, account numbers, or other personal information.

