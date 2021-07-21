Mail Theft Leads to Police Pursuit and Two Arrests (Video)

(Courtesy of Clovis PD)

A Clovis pursuit leads to the arrest of two women after a witness saw them stealing a large amount of mail Wednesday morning.

An alert Clovis Police Department community service officer witnessed suspects Dallas Johnson and Tara Burcher, both of Fresno, stealing the mail in the neighborhood of Sunnyside and Nees Avenues around 10 a.m.

Johnson and Burcher led police on a pursuit after failing to adhere to an attempted traffic stop.

The suspects led police traveling through north Clovis, Old Town Clovis, and ended on Highway 168 near Owens Mountain.

During the pursuit, the suspects reportedly threw hundreds of pieces of mail out of the vehicle.

A Clovis PD officer used a pursuit intervention technique (P.I.T) to safely end the pursuit and stop the vehicle without injuring anyone involved.

The suspects were arrested, facing multiple charges, including mail theft, possession of stolen property, and burglary tools.

Johnson is currently on parole for robbery and had an active parole warrant for her arrest.

Both were transported and booked in the Fresno County Jail.

Detectives continue to sort through the recovered property and are contacting victims.

Mail Theft Rising

Wednesday’s arrests are just one of many incidents of mail theft, which the Clovis PD warn are on the rise.

The department says that it has seen an increase in mail theft city-wide.

“We encourage you to take proactive steps and make it difficult to become a victim of mail theft and fraud,” Clovis PD posted on Facebook. “Criminals get access to your personal information and documents to be able to steal your identity, open fraudulent accounts in your name, and commit other types of financial fraud.”

Clovis PD provides tips for mitigating the threat of mail theft:

Checking mail daily.

Citizens should go “paperless” for bills and statements that allow it.

Residents should immediately report any suspicious activity or thefts in progress to Clovis PD anytime by calling 911 or (559) 324-2800.

Signing up for “Informed Delivery” by the US Postal Service. The free service allows residents to “digitally preview mail and manage packages scheduled to arrive.”