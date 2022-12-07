Macy’s Celebrates 20th Year Partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation

On December 7th, a little after 10 o’clock in the morning, a parade took place inside of the Macy’s outlet store at the Fashion Fair Mall. No ordinary parade however, this parade included cheerleaders, firefighters, and dancers—all of whom were not in the parade.

Instead, families from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and “Wish Kids” were escorted through the barrage of those normally celebrated in a parade, for this time, it was their turn to be the center of attention.

Their parade began as a walk to the famous Macy’s Red Mailbox, with letters to Santa in these Wish Kids’ hands. These letters, helped to be completed by those same firefighters, cheerleaders, and dancers, were handwritten by Wish Kids earlier that morning during a Letter Writing Party held at Macy’s.

But the letters themselves aren’t limited to just the Wish Kids, it is encouraged that all those who hope to write a “Letter to Santa” hand in their own wish lists to the Macy’s red mailbox as Macy’s promises to donate $2 up to $2 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for each letter received.

Of the twelve Wish Kids present for the Macy’s letter drop off event were several Clovis residents including Scarlett Tatem, a Wish Kid featured on the Clovis Roundup last spring.

Raul Diaz, Senior Director and Store Manager for Macy’s stated that over the 20 year partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Macy’s has donated 142 million dollars, and granted sixteen wishes as an organization.

In their final year with the Make-A-Wish program, Diaz also expressed, “It’s a lot of fun to see so many kids who have participated and been a part of this. And to see them here today some that have continued to battle through it.” The store manager then mentioned that both a former and current employee at this Macy’s branch have children in the Make-A-Wish program, which makes it all the more “near and dear to our hearts”.

Kathleen Price, Regional Vice President of the Make-A-WIsh Foundation, opened a statement to the large crowd gathered on the second floor of the Macy’s venue by saying that each year the Make-A-Wish Foundation begins their Christmas season there. She then introduced Cortney Snapp, a person who was mentioned specifically as the “heart and soul” of the Make-A-Wish organization.

Snapp, being a part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation for twelve years, introduced all the groups including the Clovis West Pep & Cheer Squad, the In the Spotlight Dancers and the Fresno Fire Department. She then went on to claim that there were 3605 letters mailed as of that day.

Kathleen Price ended the impromptu open floor by thanking everyone for being there and for “Bringing hope, strength and joy in the time of Christmas.”