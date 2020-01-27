Luke Bryan Returns to Save Mart Center

Country Music Star Luke Bryan is set to return to the Save Mart Center October 8, 2020.

The return to Save Mart Center will be part of his “Proud To Be Right Here” 2020 Tour which kicks off in Cincinnati, OH in May.

The popular music artist will be performing feature songs from his newest album “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here”.

Special guests for the 2020 tour will be Morgan Wallen, Runaway June, and Caylee Hammack.

Ticket prices start at $34.75 and will be on sale Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. For more information, please go to www.savemartcenter.com or www.lukebryan.com.