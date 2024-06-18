Love At First Flight takes Fathers to new heights with Special Yoga Classes

June 13, 2024 — This Father’s Day weekend, dads in our community experienced an unforgettable celebration at Love At First Flight, the local aerial yoga studio that’s redefining traditional fitness.

Founded by Teresa Jaquez, a dynamic mother of three and certified fitness instructor, this unique studio offered special classes tailored just for dads and families, making this Father’s Day one to remember.

Teresa Jaquez’s journey to opening Love At First Flight began with her passion for aerial silks and yoga. What started as a distant dream—requiring hour-long commutes to the nearest classes—has blossomed into a thriving business thanks to the unwavering support of her husband, Steven, and a lot of perseverance.

Their dream was to create a space where people could nurture their body, mind, and spirit, while having fun and feeling like kids again.

True to this vision, the studio’s number one rule is to have fun, a philosophy that resonates through every class, especially the ones held over Father’s Day weekend. On June 14th and 15th, Love At First Flight hosted special Dad and Family Aerial Yoga classes, designed for dads to bond with their children in a playful, supportive environment.

These classes, open to kids aged 7-12, promised an experience that was both exhilarating and heartwarming.

The Family Aerial Yoga classes were held on Friday, June 14th at 5:30 PM and Saturday, June 15th at 10:30 AM. These sessions invited families to come out and play, stretching their bodies and imaginations alike. The cost was $30 for one adult and one child, with additional participants welcomed at a reduced rate.

For younger yogis, aged 2-6, there was the Daddy and Me Yoga class on Saturday, June 15th at 9:30 AM. It was a fantastic way for dads to make memories with their little ones. In celebration of Father’s Day, all dads new to the studio could attend this class for free, a generous gift from Love At First Flight. Pre-registration was required and could be done through their website or the Mindbody app.

But the fun didn’t stop there. Love At First Flight recently added a whimsical twist to their offerings with Goat Yoga. Yes, you read that right—yoga with goats. Picture this: a momma goat and her two babies, diaper-clad to keep things tidy, wandering around as participants flow through their yoga poses. It’s an experience that blends fitness with laughter, capturing the essence of Teresa’s vision for her studio.

Teresa’s passion for fitness and her commitment to making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone is evident in every detail of Love At First Flight. With certifications in Barre, Pilates Mat, Aerial Yoga, and more, Teresa has created a welcoming, individualized approach to fitness that inspires her clients to become their best selves.

This Father’s Day, Love At First Flight proved to be more than just a place to exercise. It was a place where dads could kick up their heels, quite literally, and rediscover the joy of movement and play with their families. Celebrating dad in the most uplifting way possible, Love At First Flight encouraged families to take to the skies and perhaps discover their own love at first flight.