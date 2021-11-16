Lorezno Rios Appointed Civilian Aide

Joseph Sweeney, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Emeritus, is hosting a community ceremony recognizing the investiture of Mr. Rios as the new CASA on November 16, 2021, at 4PM at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium located at 808 4 th Street, Clovis, CA 92612.

Clovis Veterans Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios has been appointed the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the United States Army (CASA).

A virtual ceremony took place November 16th at noon with the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, swore in Rios as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for the Central section of California. Rios is one of ten representatives for California.

Lorenzo Rios is a decorated veteran of both the U.S. Army and Marine Corp. He joins an organization that enlists business and community leaders that are appointed by the Secretary to advise and support Army leaders across the country. CASA members come from many professional backgrounds including business, education, finance, industry, law, media, medicine, and public service.

CASA members also Special Government Employees who agree to serve as representatives of the Secretary of the Army without salary, wages, or related benefits. They are however afforded a 3-star protocol status for their contribution.

Rios expressed his gratitude for this honor stating “it is an honor to tell the Army story and share the great community support found in our Central Valley of California.”

A community ceremony will be held November 16th at 4 p.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District Auditorium for the public to recognize Rios as the new member of CASA. Even with this new opportunity, Rios will continue with his role as CEO of the CVMD.