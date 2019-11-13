Lorenzo Rios appointed Interim President and CEO of ValleyPBS

Valley Public Television station (ValleyPBS) has announced their Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Lorenzo Rios.

“Lorenzo’s leadership has been invaluable throughout the station’s reorganization and digital transformation,” stated ValleyPBS Board Chair Karen Musson.

“He has improved operations and assisted in developing a creative, dedicated and talented team of professionals. Look for exciting and innovative initiatives that will further and more deeply serve our diverse Valley communities. Lorenzo is a visionary and strategic leader and we are grateful to Clovis Veterans Memorial District for their continued support of ValleyPBS.” said Musson.

Rios has been a member of the ValleyPBS Board of Directors since 2016 and is currently serving as CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

Rios will continue his duties as CEO of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District as well as serve as Interim CEO of ValleyPBS. The CVMD Board of Directors approved the arrangement at a special meeting last week and became effective November 5, 2019.

“This is a move that will not interfere with operations of the Memorial District,” said CVMD Board Chairman Tom Wright.

“Lorenzo has incredible organizational and leadership skills that will be well- suited to ValleyPBS’s needs. As we have seen demonstrated at CVMD under his management over the past four years, Lorenzo will most certainly use his talents to position and grow ValleyPBS’s operation for bigger and better things.” said Wright.

Wright said there is a “unique overlap” of ValleyPBS and CVMD missions that naturally compliments Rios’ participation with both organizations.

Rios released a statement of his appointment:

“I am honored to be afforded the opportunity to work alongside professionals from two remarkable organizations that are so passionate about advancing their missions – whether it is the Memorial District’s that advocates for veterans and their families past and present or ValleyPBS’s who serves as the Valley’s Preschool, Classroom, Stage for the Arts and Lens for Exploration – both organizations educate and inspire our community by celebrating the beauty of our Valley. I feel that my service to my country and to my community is enhanced by this opportunity.”

Rios will assume his new position immediately.