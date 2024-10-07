Local “Young Life” chapters host annual banquet fundraising dinner

September 16, 2024 – Local area chapters of the religious organization Young Life, located in Fresno State and Clovis, hosted their annual fundraising banquet on Monday, September 26th.

Young Life is a worldwide Christian organization whose main goal is to “introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them grow in their faith.” This is accomplished through a variety of means, including but not limited to weekly events, camping trips, and coming alongside students that all started in 1941.

Young Life Fresno State, aimed towards college-age students, is headed by area director Ben Boelter. He tag-teamed a banquet fundraising dinner with Young Life Clovis director Vanessa Smith, who leads the team for Clovis North High School.

This dinner provided catering to a multitude of supporters, former leaders, and others involved with the mission of Young Life Fresno State, reaching around 150-200 people for the evening.

But in addition to the food, the banquet also featured stories from people whose lives had been changed by Young Life as well as those who had seen the areas grow over the years.

One of those speakers was Jaselle Camiling, a volunteer leader from Fresno State who spoke about her experience of being a nervous college freshman welcomed into Young Life.

“I get to grow in my relationship with God and, throughout my busy school life and working, Young Life is a place where I can engage in conversations about God,” Camiling stated.

Another speaker was Logan Dockins, a Clovis North senior whose high school career has been significantly impacted by the Young Life area there.

He specifically talked about “campaigners,” which are mid-week Young Life Bible study groups that encourage students to grow deeper in their faith.

“I love that I’m able to learn about God and have fun with a bunch of my friends, and I’m able to be open and honest with the people around me without being judged. And then we all go hang out after and get Crumbl [cookies],” Dockins stated.

Boelter looks forward to his next year being area director, expressing a desire and passion to be involved with creating community for students, which is made possible through the generosity of donors.

In speaking about the banquet specifically, he explained that the financial support received is very beneficial, but the night isn’t just about gaining funds – it’s also a way to celebrate what they’ve been able to accomplish and an invitation to continue participating in that achievement.

Boelter explained that sentiment in stating, “If the banquet inspires them into action somehow, that’s wonderful, that’s great, but the point of it is to be a night of celebration and vision casting for the next year of ministry.”

One of the staff members that works under Smith for the Clovis North Young Life Team, Jerry Manzow, spoke about his appreciation for being part of the team and how grateful he is towards the individuals who contribute to make that a reality.

Manzow stated, “It means the world to us, because we then get to put our full effort into going out and meeting kids where they are…we can put all our heart and all of our energy into the students at the different schools that we’re at.”

Boelter and Smith both look forward to the year ahead being involved once again in Young Life. Boelter explained this in stating, “It’s kind of weird, but I’m looking forward to the problems and the hardships that I know I’m going to get to walk with students through.”

He further explained, “It is my honor and my privilege to get to walk alongside students as they navigate the chaos that is college.”

The smiles and laughter from the evening showed that both the Young Life leaders and attendees for the dinner enjoyed their time and look forward to next year’s banquet as they anticipate another joyful year ahead for high-school and college-age students.

Those interested in supporting the missions of Young Life Clovis or Fresno State can give online at https://fresnostate.younglife.org/ or https://clovis.younglife.org/.