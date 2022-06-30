Local Water Polo Clubs Qualify for Junior Olympics National Finals

Several local water polo teams participated this last weekend in Merced at a Junior Olympics Qualification tournament.

The teams, the Royal 559 Water Polo Club, the Bulldog Water Polo Club, and the Praetorian Water Polo Club all held combinations of CUSD athletes as well as surrounding areas including Fresno, Sanger, and Reedley athletes.

All three clubs ended up qualifying multiple teams from each. They will now move on to the National Finals Tournament July 21st-July 24th in San Jose.

Club Royal 559 finished 1st in 12u Girls, 2nd in 14u Girls-All Champ, 1st in 16u Girls, and 1st in 18u Girls. Club Royal also had B teams that finished 6th in 14u Girls-All Champ, and 5th in 16u Girls.

The Bulldog Water Polo Club had teams placed 3rd in 12u Mixed, 5th in 14u Girls-All Champ, 2nd in 16u Girls, and 8th in 18u Girls Classic.

Finally, the Praetorian Water Polo Club placed 4th in 10u Mixed, 3rd in 16u Girls, and 9th in 18u Girls Classic. The Praetorian Water Polo Club also had a B team that finished 16th in the 16u Girls Classic.

All three clubs look forward to competing in the National Finals Tournament in July.