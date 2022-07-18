Local Residents without Power for AC

Nearly 500 Clovis PG&E customers are without power during the current “Excessive Heat Warning.”
Power went out for residents in mainly the area of Herndon to Sierra and Cedar to Willow just before 8:30 Sunday night.
With temps expected to reach 105 today, we thought it would be appropriate to remind readers of where Clovis cooling centers are located.
Located at 1233 5th Street, the lobby of the Police and Fire Headquarters building is open 24/7 and is available for anyone who needs to cool down.
If you need transportation, a reminder that Clovis Transit is always free. To find a route near you please visit https://cityofclovis.com/general-services/transit/ or call (559) 324-2770.
Sierra Vista Mall is open to serve residents as a cooling center throughout the summer anytime temperatures exceed 105 degrees.
The Sierra Vista Mall is located at 1050 Shaw Ave in Clovis.
Again Clovis Transit provides rides at no cost and the mall can be accessed via Stageline’s Route 50 or through the use of our Round Up service.
Additional details on transit stops and schedules can be found at https://clovistransit.com/ or by calling 559-324-2770.
