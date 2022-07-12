Local Noble Credit Union Encourages Playing to “Learn and Earn” with Zogo

Fresno, CA – Noble Credit Union, ranked by Forbes as one of California’s top ten credit unions, has launched an enticing new offering. The company has partnered with Zogo, a financial literacy app backed by behavioral science. Credit Union members and non- members alike have the opportunity to experience a product poised to enlighten kids, teens, and adults on the ins-and-outs of money management, all while having fun.

Featured by Yahoo Finance, LinkedIn corporate, the Financial Times, the American Banker, and more, Zogo is making a name for itself in the financial space. The free gamified app allows users of all ages to play their way to improved financial literacy. The game’s reward system is simple: players collect points in the form of pineapples, which they can then exchange for gift cards.

Noble Chief Marketing Officer Keri Bennitt is excited to connect the Central Valley community with this game, stating, “Zogo’s concept is brilliant and the UX is unparalleled. Our team has been able to explore the app and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen offered locally. Zogo has flipped the script on money management and financial literacy, offering users an all-access pass to expert knowledge in the form of fun.” Its magnetizing nature aligns seamlessly with the start of summer, ensuring that your kids will have a valuable activity to keep them engaged.

Users new to gaming will equally relish in the fun at their fingertips; the app was designed to be user-friendly no matter one’s age or experience with smart technology. Bennitt speaks passionately of the partnership. “Noble Credit Union is fueled by service, which encompasses educating members and arming them with financial expertise that will protect and perfect their monetary know-how. Introducing Zogo to our community falls in line with that mission, offering them quick and easy access to elite expert advice just a tap away.”

Zogo is available for both iPhone and Android users, and is free to download. Play all summer to earn gift cards, then consider spending those cards on back-to-school shopping. A win for everyone!