Local Clovis resident awarded for Most Patriotic Porch

July 12, 2024 – The patriotic spirit within Clovis was undoubtedly strong this past Fourth of July. Between the masses of people attending local celebrations, fireworks lighting up the sky throughout the evening, and laughter from parties being heard all around, this national holiday celebrating our independence was filled with fun and joy for many families.

Included within this patriotic spirit was local Clovis resident Laura Pierce, who was awarded merchandise from the Clovis Veterans Memorial District (CVMD) for having the most “Patriotic Porch.”

This was a contest on the CVMD’s Facebook page to inspire Clovis residents to decorate the front porches of their home to the freedom and liberty we celebrate on the Fourth of July.

The winner of the contest was given a bag, t-shirt, mug, an American flag, and 5 tickets to the Freedom Fest celebration by Kiwanis Club of Clovis.

Pierce’s front porch adorned with various decorations was certainly patriotic.

The Clovis resident had red, white, and blue lights hanging over the front door, star-shaped trinkets on columns surrounding the front, tablecloths with patriotic colors on display, and other red, white, and blue décor. There was also an American flag-designed wind chime hanging from the top of the porch frame to add a nice touch to the home.

The gifts she received for her time and effort putting together the decorations seemed well worth it, as well. The bag, only one of several gifts she received, had the official logo of the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, along with their key slogan “Every good citizen adds to the strength of our nation.”

This is a quote by Gordon B. Hinckley, an American religious leader who previously served as the 15th president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Through engaging with the Clovis community in this way, Clovis Veterans Memorial District is helping to increase the spirit of patriotism within our town. In the future, the District is sure to continue that mission through other events and giveaways such as this one.