Local boutique offers a variety of clothing, accessories, and trinkets

July 22, 2024 – In the Old Town Clovis area, a hidden gem exists between the Rustic Lace Boutique and Soups & Scoops. Pushing the door open, the words “hello beautiful” welcomes customers inside.

Walking into the store, you are transported into an array of cute designs, colorful fabrics, and so many miniature items you wish you could wrap up the whole store in a blanket and take it home.

This is the Bauble & Thread boutique store, one of the cutest stores in downtown Clovis.

The store’s owners, Sue Weigand and Tanya Demanty, are a mother-daughter duo who run Bauble & Thread, having opened in Old Town Clovis in 2019.

Their partnership with one another was unintentional – Demanty had previously worked as a business wholesale gift rep for 15 years and decided to open her own store. When she did, Weigand stepped up to the plate.

Demanty stated, “She started out with me one day, just getting the inventory ready for the store, and she’s turned out to be a great salesperson also.”

A year later, the pandemic hit, and Bauble & Thread were forced to close in the midst of the storm. And while Demandy and Weigand expressed sadness over this closing, it was surpassed by the joy they had upon reopening and seeing the overwhelming amount of customers that flooded the store.

Weigand explained, “Oh my gosh, it was bigger than Christmas. Because it was near Mother’s Day, I’ll never forget, it was Christmas or [even bigger].”

Bauble & Thread seems to have a little bit of everything – and unlike many boutiques, customers don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy their time, purchase a variety of items on the shelves, and feel good about supporting a small business.

They have 5 areas within the store with discounted items, including an area containing eye-catching jewelry and lovely scented candles.

The outside front of the store invites customers in with a discounted rack of clothing. Near the back of the building, clothing is also displayed with racks ranging from 15-75% off.

Weigand and Demanty explained that they switch out clothing that is discounted regularly so customers are always delighted with the selection available.

One of the most popular areas in the store are the Basilwood Farm products, which are handmade soaps and other items made in a family-owned and operated goat farm out of Prather. Unique names such as “Coffee Addiction,” “Yosemite,” and “Mermaid” are just a few of the wide selection of products available with the line.

Around the corner, there’s also the “Salvaged” section, which is owned by Demanty’s daughter and best friend and offers secondhand clothing.

Up on the display, there’s a Taylor Swift t-shirt and some accessories, showing the fun and upbeat style of the area.

Being small business owners, Demanty and Weigand also show appreciation for products that support good causes. Several of their products support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Doctors Without Borders, and other charities.

The owners offering these products allows customers to feel good not only by supporting a small business, but by contributing to charities that help those in need. And regardless of age or fashion style, there’s something for everyone found in the store, expanding the support of good causes to a variety of people in the area.

Those interested in checking out the store can find it at 429 Pollasky Avenue or view some of their selections online at their Instagram page, @baubleandthreadclovis.