Letter from the Publisher: Happy and healthy New Year!

Happy 2022 Clovis and congratulations on surviving another holiday season. It is time to step back, take a deep breath, and regroup. It’s time to start putting things into perspective. We must prioritize what is important to us. While we all have our “Resolutions”. I am sure there is one commonality for us all, that is a desire for a happy, healthy, and productive year. All of which stems from taking better care of our over-all health.

Without our health, we can’t be in tip-top shape to handle our everyday responsibilities. When we talk about health, we’re talking not just about our physical well-being, but also our mental well-being. They are inseparable to each other. Think about everything that you just went through during the holidays: all the hustle and bustle, food, shopping, money mismanagement, and clean-up – it’s enough to make the best of us stressed past our limits.

Now is a good time to focus on our selves and making small but significant life style changes. Set realistic goals in order to achieve results. I would like to encourage everyone to begin by paying more attention to what goes into our bodies. Not just the food we consume but the daily physical activities, and stresses of life. During our busy days in is not difficult to forget to eat healthy, exercise, and take time to relax. All these things feed into our stress levels. Resulting in a lot of sleepless nights getting up and down out of bed as some random thought overwhelms us.

I want to invite you to go to getfitclovis.com like and follow the page. Though the next year we will be sharing tips and information on overall health. We want to invite you to share your journey as well. We are in this together so I hope to see you there.

Please remember this is not a place to promote your business or to sell products and services. If you do so expect to have your post deleted and to be blocked from the page.

Have a Happy and healthy New Year!

Donna Melchor

Publisher Clovis Roundup