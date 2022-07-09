Happy 104th Birthday to Lena Feinberg

Lena Feinberg, who lives at Magnolia Crossing Senior Assisted Living located on West Sierra avenue, celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday.

Feinberg, reflected on her life and remained grateful for her experiences in life.

Gail Turner, the activities coordinator at Magnolia Crossing, said that Feinberg’s celebration was due in part because of restrictions during her 103rd birthday last year during the pandemic that didn’t allow for a celebration.

“We’re celebrating Lena because she turned 104 an she’s a sweet woman who has the biggest heart ever. She can’t even believe she’s 104,” Turner said.

Feinberg, who worked for the Navy department in San Francisco during the 1940’s, reflected on her time working for the Navy and said that it was spent exploring San Francisco.

After managing health records for the Navy, Feinberg said she, along with friends of hers would attend dances and still remembers the different types of music that would play at the different dances.

Turner described Feinberg as someone who “has love for everybody” and continues to remain active at Magnolia Crossing, where she continues to walk around and remain involved with friends.

Due of the COVID-19 restrictions, the staff was unable to host a celebration for Feinberg. But despite the inability to celebrate, Feinberg kept a birthday memento that was given to her on her 103rd birthday last year.

“We just wanted to let her know that we appreciate her and we love her and we want to just bring joy to her on her 104th birthday,” Turner said.

Feinberg said that as she reflected on some of her favorite memories, the times spent on her family’s ranch in Tulare were some of her most cherished.

For Feinberg’s celebration, she spent the afternoon celebrating with friends at Magnolia Crossing and shared a message of appreciation.

“Life has been wonderful to me, and I had some wonderful parents,” Feinberg said “ I’ve had a good life and it just keeps rolling on.”