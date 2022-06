On Tuesday June 14, the Special Olympics torch made its’ way through the streets of Clovis.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run was to benefit the Special Olympics.

Participants ran from The Old Town Clovis water tower on 5th to Pollasky, south to Shaw, and westbound on Shaw to Dog House Grill.

Clovis Police officers & staff participated and escorted the runners on the streets of Clovis.