Latest ‘Bookgate’ update: Council decides to Not Send Letter to Fresno County

September 6, 2023 – “You do not want the government, any government, to tell you how to parent. If you don’t want these books that’s fine, do your parenting, and don’t let them read it.”

That was one of the many quotes from upset local citizens present at the Clovis City Council meeting last night in which, LGBTQ books were questioned under the guise of possible censorship.

The LGBTQ books in question were children’s informational books that were on display for the duration of Pride month in June. These books will remain in the Clovis Library, a Fresno County Library.

But the question was presented by Clovis City Council member Diane Pearce, when she posted to her City of Clovis council member Facebook account, her personal beliefs that the books should not be on display at the library.

This post then brought up a long line of questions, and an added burden on the rest of her council members in a seemingly hopeless argument, an argument that Mayor Lynne Ashbeck says, “..was never going to change.”

Councilmember Diane Pearce stated that her actions are not to censor the books themselves but to rather locate the books in a different section of the library, the same section that they now reside in and will be in throughout eleven months of the year.

At the last Clovis City Council meeting, Pearce again brought up the subject that could potentially end in the censorship of LGBTQ books in the Clovis library, by asking for a drafted letter to be sent to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, a letter that Councilman Matt Basgall claimed was asked for by the Fresno County Board.

“It seemed for me that when the original decision was made to send them a drafted letter, it just seemed like there was more information that maybe wasn’t disclosed to all of us. It was also said after the fact that somebody from the Board of Supervisors requested that we send them a letter. To me, that was disturbing as well.”

Before the council had sent the letter officially after Monday’s City Council meeting, a large group, consisting of LGBTQ members, librarians, and members from Fresno County in total, came to protest the letter, compared with a small group of those in support for the letter.

An unofficial count had 38 members against the letter, and 10 members for the letter.

Arguments against the letter being sent included everything from censorship, free speech, proper parenting, and proper representation by the Clovis City Council.

Arguments for the letter included quotes from Henry Kissinger and Marxism, and whether or not to properly celebrate one’s pride in one’s self.

In addition to this, the claim to “protect the children” was made by multiple proponents of the letter.

It is important to remember that the public comments section of this item was not a debate, but by the end of it all, the majority of the public’s opinion did sway the local government’s plan as the City Council decided not to send the letter.

Rather for now, as in Councilman Drew Bessinger’s eyes, he will be drafting a personal letter to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors with his own letterhead and not the Clovis City Council’s letterhead, describing his thoughts on the situation and asking the Fresno County Board of Supervisors to look at the issue.

Councilmembers Diane Pearce and Vong Mouanoutoua presumably will be doing the same although Mouanoutoua claimed that censorship is not his end goal.

“If they try to censor these books, I will definitely be right there with you [the public] telling them not to.”

One solution proposed would be to place the books in the LGBTQ section of the library, the section in which they currently reside.

Diane Pearce’s issue that started the “Bookgate” issue was that the books themselves were put on display at the front of the library during Pride Month.

“Putting these books back where no one is to see them would eventually lead to censorship,” claimed one member of the Fresno County public.

Another member stated that the Clovis City Council had no right or responsibility to act on the Clovis Library because it is a Fresno County entity.

“You’re not here to ‘Protect the children’ because right now many of them do not feel safe in their own town.”

The issue was brought up by a Clovis City Councilmember, there has been “a waste of time was quoted by multiple members of the council themselves.

“No one’s gotten better because of this, and we have caused harm rather than any good here tonight.”