Knowledge Saves Lives: Active Shooter Awareness

If you were in an active shooter situation, would you know what to do?

Every situation is different.

However, you can prepare yourself mentally and physically how to respond.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Assemblyman Jim Patterson joined with Knowledge Saves Lives, Inc., a local safety training company, to offer the public a free training course on how to respond in an active shooter scenario.

Due to popular response, the one two-hour session expanded to three two-hour training sessions, held at Clovis Community College.

“You are going to be hearing from experts who do this every day,” said Patterson. “Knowing saves lives. You’re going to get training that if other people had, lives would have been saved.”

From the beginning, the course had a real-life feel, from the San Bernardino Sheriff and Fire Dispatch Scanner Audio of a shooting at an elementary school on April 10, 2017, to a mock shooter drill.

The class also had a chance to handle and use a fire extinguisher as a weapon.

“You fall to the level of your training,” Paul Llanaz, of Knowing Saves Lives said. “It’s important to know your environment, know your exits, and alternate routes. Have a plan, so you don’t freeze.”

To provide a sense of reality, instructors clapped hands to simulate gunshots while participants reacted. Later, an instructor in camouflage clothing burst into the room and shot blank rounds during a practice drill.

Both events were announced in advance, preparing attendees and responding according to the training, gave the group a sense of confidence.

“I know now what might happen and I can be as much in control as possible,” said one member of the class. “I didn’t think much about locating exits, like in a shopping center or store – now I will.”

It can take first responders an average of three to five minutes to arrive on the scene.

During that period, it is essential to put time and space between you and the threat. Have a plan in mind and be ready to change plans if necessary.

There are three options to remember; run, hide and fight.

RUN

Run from sounds of gunfire, get away from the threat and be aware of exits and escape paths, direct others.

Use an escape path; remember it may not be the exit with which you are the most familiar. Leave belongings after reaching a safe place, call 911, give as much information as possible.

HIDE

Act quickly and quietly, lock or block doors, silence cell phones and turn out the lights. Also, hide behind large objects to block bullets be very quiet and stay out of view

FIGHT

Have a warrior mindset. Act aggressively – DO NOT GIVE UP – and be determined to survive. Improvise weapons and use whatever is handy, like a fire extinguisher etc., and act with aggression to eliminate the threat.

Lockdown can last two to six hours and when first responders arrive; be calm, follow instructions keep hands visible at all times.