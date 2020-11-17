Kiwanis Clubs Donate $8,800 to Valley Children’s

The Valley Children’s hospital is of great importance to the Central Valley; many organizations donate to show their support.

Just recently, Division 5 of Kiwanis presented a check of $8,800. Not only that but the Kiwanis California, Nevada, and Hawaii division donated an additional $18,500.

“You’re helping the community, you’re really helping the children. I think everyone should get involved with the community to make it a little bit better,” says John Waayers, Club Treasure of Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis.

The donation supports the Valley Children’s Injury Prevention Program, which offers education events like car safety. It even helps families, providing car seats for young children.

“This was a collaborated effort between 12 clubs, that’s what makes it neat when you can work across, it’s a division project it’s not just Old Town Clovis,” says Waayers.

In the past, Kiwanis would do a ‘Miracle Mile’ of quarters, each club would collect quarters. The clubs would lay out a mile worth of quarters at the Valley Children’s hospital. The number of quarters would add up to at least $17,000.

In the past ten years, Kiwanis has raised over $250,000 to support the Valley Children’s Hospital.