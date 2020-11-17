Kiwanis Clubs Donate $8,800 to Valley Children’s

By
Tori Lavon
-
John Waayers of the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis and Larry Loucks of the Clovis Kiwanis present a check to Kristina Pasma of Valley Children’s Hospital. (Photo contributed by John Waayers)

The Valley Children’s hospital is of great importance to the Central Valley; many organizations donate to show their support.

Just recently, Division 5 of Kiwanis presented a check of $8,800. Not only that but the Kiwanis California, Nevada, and Hawaii division donated an additional $18,500.

“You’re helping the community, you’re really helping the children. I think everyone should get involved with the community to make it a little bit better,” says John Waayers, Club Treasure of Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis.

The donation supports the Valley Children’s Injury Prevention Program, which offers education events like car safety. It even helps families, providing car seats for young children.

“This was a collaborated effort between 12 clubs, that’s what makes it neat when you can work across, it’s a division project it’s not just Old Town Clovis,” says Waayers.

In the past, Kiwanis would do a ‘Miracle Mile’ of quarters, each club would collect quarters. The clubs would lay out a mile worth of quarters at the Valley Children’s hospital. The number of quarters would add up to at least $17,000.

In the past ten years, Kiwanis has raised over $250,000 to support the Valley Children’s Hospital.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern were she sometimes has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR