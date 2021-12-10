Kiwanis Club of Clovis to Host Senior Christmas Luncheon

Saturday, Dec. 1, the Kiwanis Club of Clovis will be hosting their annual Senior Christmas Luncheon. The luncheon will be taking place at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

“It is always a joy seeing our Seniors gather together this time of year at this event, generously hosted by the Clovis Kiwanis”, said Amy Hance, General Services Manager for the City of Clovis. “For some members of our community, especially those without family nearby, it is the highlight of the holiday season for them.”

Tickets to the luncheon is only $1 and it includes a traditional turkey dinner, live music, games, and more. Doors open at 10:00 a.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Clovis Senior Activity Center at (559) 324-2750.